Pretty Dutch Politician Describes the Great Replacement Theory in Effect in Europe
Published Yesterday

The great replacement theory is already active in Europe, as Muslim and African hoards make the quality of life worse in European cities. This is what we want to avoid in the United States.
#europe #greatreplacement #freespeech

islameuropean unionmuslimeuropeconservatismdouglas murrayeva vlaardingerbroekgreat replacement theoryeuropean politicsdutch politicsmuslim hoardsstrange death of europebrussels elites

