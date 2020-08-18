The Curious Death of @UncleRobTrump: Why Was His Twitter Account Suspended Hours Before His Death?"

My only question that I have after you watch my video here is: If @UncleRobTrump was so deathly ill then why was he still Tweeting right up to the day that he went into hospital and subsequently died, if his Twitter account was indeed real?



The death of Donald Trump's brother plays out like anything else related and surrounding the US President... just more questions and confusion. He (Robert Trump) went into a NYC hospital in June and ended up in Intensive Care for a week with an apparent internal bleeding issue. During June he filed a lawsuit trying to prevent his and Don's niece (Mary Trump) from publishing a Family Tell All Book. He ended up losing the lawsuit. It looks like he set-up a Twitter account on July 12th, 2020 just two day's before Mary's book was published. In her book she said that Donald and Robert did not get along very well in their later years. He told everyone on Twitter that it was the real Robert Trump Twitting. His Tweets were edgy and provocative. He called out all of Donald's enemies and even Tweeted that Mike Pence should not be trusted. On Friday August 14th Donald Trump visited him in the hospital. On Saturday august 15th Trump was playing golf at one of his courses in New Jersey and held a press conference/rally at 5pm in the afternoon. Meanwhile Robert must have been in grave health. By 11pm Saturday night Robert Trump was dead. Earlier in the day his Twitter account was suspended. In just over one month on Twitter Robert Trump had over 76,000 Followers. Several Followers wondered why he account had beed closed by Twitter only hours before he died. Was it a coincidence? Was it really his Twitter Account? In this video I take a look at the Curious Death of Robert Trump and His Controversial (Real or Parody) Twitter Tweets.