Come Before Winter---now the end begins.com---oct 30 2022

At the end
of the fourth chapter of the book of 2 Timothy, Paul writes what at
first blush seems to be almost a throw-away line in closing his letter
as he urges Timothy to be diligent to come before winter to see him. But
if you know anything of the apostle Paul, those seven words are packed
with meaning and significance.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.