Come Before Winter---now the end begins.com---oct 30 2022
Rightly dividing the word
At the end of the fourth chapter of the book of 2 Timothy, Paul writes what at first blush seems to be almost a throw-away line in closing his letter as he urges Timothy to be diligent to come before winter to see him. But if you know anything of the apostle Paul, those seven words are packed with meaning and significance.

jesusbible studyend times

