Come Before Winter---now the end begins.com---oct 30 2022

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At the end
of the fourth chapter of the book of 2 Timothy, Paul writes what at
first blush seems to be almost a throw-away line in closing his letter
as he urges Timothy to be diligent to come before winter to see him. But
if you know anything of the apostle Paul, those seven words are packed
with meaning and significance.