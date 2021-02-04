2 TORNADO'S COMING, ELIJAH IS ONE OF THEM

God's first Tornado has arrived.

The second tornado/Elijah is due soon after.



Although the entire world will be affected by God’s two Tornado’s

God is once again directing me to address this message to America.



AMERCA THIS IS FOR YOU!



We have just entered the time of the first tornado sent by God Almighty.

This tornado brings with it a severe warning of judgment.



I call the first tornado God’s exposing tornado from God Almighty that brings justice.

This is huge, our end time prophet Elijah comes now says the Lord.



Listen to what God told me Elijah will do when he arrives.

God's Ranger

Watching out for you all the way home.