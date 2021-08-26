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To watch other videos by Dr Coleman, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
Dr Vernon Coleman's book, 'How to Stop Your Doctor Killing You' is available here https://www.amazon.co.uk/How-Stop-Your-Doctor-Killing/dp/1795176598/
Beware of Medical Fads and Fashions. Coleman's 7th Law of Medicine Dr Vernon Coleman