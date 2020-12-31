Stewart Best | 'The Grand Delusion' — Eye-Opening Documentary!

An eye-opening documentary that brings together such seemingly diverse things as UFO’s, Angels, life after death, the New World Order, and project SETI, (NOW CALLED PHOENIX), showing you how the Holy Bible explained all these things would converge upon mankind in the 20th/21st century and lead them into a trap of all traps.The strong delusion is already being cast to earth, and beginning its work of deception, exactly as the Bible said it would. You will come away with a much greater understanding of the nature of the Strong Delusion and why millions of Christians have already fallen under its spell. Make no mistake about it, when the Lord says He will cast down a delusion upon all mankind, He is not fooling, and the vast majority are apostate Christians.While most of them mock anyone who speaks of extraterrestrials or “aliens” from other planets, it is actually one of the major underpinnings of the delusion. The world has already fallen for the delusion, and it is working the work that God said it would. It is dangerous and most Christians WILL NOT ESCAPE IT because they are disobedient to the plain and simple commands of the Lord. Hence they must and will go UNDER THE STRONG DELUSION. This is a real eye-opening documentary.[*** Permission Was Granted by the Publisher to Upload this Copyrighted Video ***]--------------------Be sure you are saved, and not just THINK you are. Prove this out. Prove it wrong, if you can:The Dark/Light Series (PDF) (1Cor 13:12):--------------------Stewart Best's Website: www.TheLightGateBlogger.comBlog: www.LightGateBlogger.comYouTube Channel: angelfall923