Empowering Women: Paxton Quigley on Self-Defense and Gun Ownership
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
3 followers
0
12 views • 2 months ago

https://amzn.to/40YoC1U

Join Paxton Quigley in an eye-opening conversation about women's self-defense and the role of firearms, inspired by her book 'Armed and Female Roman Numeral II: Never an Easy Target.' This video addresses the rising trend of women buying guns and the imperative of proper training and education. Paxton's journey from opposing guns to advocating for them began with a friend's assault, underscoring the urgent need for personal safety measures.


 She tackles the myths surrounding women's use of firearms, advocating for informed choices and readiness. Beyond guns, the video explores additional self-defense options like martial arts and stresses the importance of overall safety strategies. Paxton's book acts as a comprehensive guide for women considering gun ownership, offering advice on firearm selection, safety, and the moral aspects of using lethal force.


 Her mission is to empower women to take charge of their safety and make well-informed decisions. This video is an essential watch for those interested in the intersection of gender, safety, and empowerment.


⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:


00:00:00 - The Importance of Self-Defense for Women

00:04:02 - Learning to Shoot: Overcoming Fear and Misconceptions

00:07:57 - Starting a Gun Business: Empowering Women

00:12:23 - Teaching Firearm Safety: Experiences and Lessons

00:16:35 - Choosing the Right Gun: Revolvers vs. Semi-Automatics

00:20:37 - Self-Defense Techniques: Beyond Firearms

00:24:20 - Empowering Women Through Education and Training


Keywords
self defensepodcastwomenmartial artsdefensearmstalk showyaya diamondwomens self defense
Chapters

00:00:00- The Importance of Self-Defense for Women

00:04:02- Learning to Shoot: Overcoming Fear and Misconceptions

00:07:57- Starting a Gun Business: Empowering Women

00:12:23- Teaching Firearm Safety: Experiences and Lessons

00:16:35- Choosing the Right Gun: Revolvers vs. Semi-Automatics

00:20:37- Self-Defense Techniques: Beyond Firearms

00:24:20- Empowering Women Through Education and Training

