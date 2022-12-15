Jesus Word the parable of The Treasure

Below follows the parable of the treasure, and some bible quotes that go together with what Jesus told me, answering questions about that parable:







Matthew 13:44The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field. When a man found it, he hid it again, and in his joy he went and sold all he had and bought that field.







Matthew 6:19 Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. 20But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moth and rust do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal.…







John 1:1In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.







Luke 8:11Now this is the meaning of the parable: The seed is the word of God.







Luke 8: 15But the ones that fell on the good ground are those who, having heard the word with a noble and good heart, keep it and bear fruit with patience.







Matthew 7:7Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you. 8For everyone who asks receives; he who seeks finds; and to him who knocks, the door will be opened.…







Matthew 25:29 For everyone who has will be given more, and he will have an abundance. But the one who does not have, even what he has will be taken away from him.







Matthew 19:21 Jesus told him, “If you want to be perfect, go, sell your possessions and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow Me.









Luke 4:1Then Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit into the wilderness, 2 where for forty days He was tempted by the devil.









Luke 13:43 Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father. He who has ears, let him hear.









Romans 6: 18 You have been set free from sin and have become slaves to righteousness.







Matthew 6:21 for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.







John 4:7 Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. 8 Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.









Matthew 22: 37Jesus declared, “ ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ 38 This is the first and greatest commandment.



