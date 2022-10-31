IS PERMANENT LOCKDOWN ON THE HORIZON?

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
October 31, 2022
City planners in Oxford and Canterbury UK look to impose travel restrictions for anyone wanting to go outside of their set “districts.”
#TravelBans #Oxford
POSTED: October 31, 2022
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