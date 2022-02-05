Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - So, Where Are the Retractions? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.15.15)

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Show's title: So Where are the Retractions?'
We have all heard it. 50% of everything taught in medical school is false. The industry does not know which half is false so they teach it all as if it is true and call it the standard of care. Well, what happens when the medical industrial complex discovers something is false? What happens when a retraction is printed? Dr Daniels reveals the shocking truth as told by the Medical industrial complex itself. Tune in
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