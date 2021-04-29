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Who are the Two Witnesses? Part 2 - 04/29/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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In today's broadcast Pastor Stan answers this important question: "Who are the two witnesses"? Most people think it’s Moses and Elijah, but when Pastor Stan began to memorize the Book of Revelation, he found the answer.

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