PROFESSIONAL LAW ENFORCER OR WALMART MALLCOP!?! PART ONE

I was shopping in Mesa Walmart and observed this Mesa police officer apparently shopping in the electronics section. I continued to observe him shopping and getting a soda at self checkout; where it wasn't clear if he paid for his item.





He apparently was upset I was observing his behavior and engaged me glaring at me and mumbling something at me.





I continued to watch him and he stopped and stared me down at the exit. I heard him talking to some Walmart staff in Spanish. I said "Buenos Tardes"(means "Good Afternoon")to him. He claimed to not know Spanish even though I heard him and he had a strong foreign accent.





I interviewed him parked in front of the Walmart and asked him what he was doing so long at Walmart. He claimed he just finished a 911 call but refused to answer what it was about. He also violated dept. policy refusing to give me his name and badge number.





Note: He did initiate verbal contact with me(off camera) so he is required to give his name/badge # on request.





After I walked to another shopping center lot, he followed me in his SUV. I then walked up to his SUV to ask him why he was following me. He again refused to answer questions and give me his name & badge#.





Note: A police officer following/stalking a Reporter after the Reporter ends an interview and walks away is a form of intimidation of the reporter which is a Felony violation of US Title 18 section 242.





He also shouted at me from his SUV with the window open a few inches "I love you".





I told him that's inappropriate and not to stalk me for asking him Press questions.





The government is threatening to use Red Flag laws to disarm "mentally unbalanced" citizens.





Police in the USA shoot and kill an average of 1000 Americans per year(mass shooters 30 per year)many of whom are innocent of any crimes. Red Flag policies are really only lawful to apply on police who have demonstrated 1000s of times many of them are unfit for the job and mentally deficient.





NOTE: A Phoenix police officer told me their officers are not required to be US citizens.





I will investigate if this is also the case for Mesa AZ police.





_______________________________





SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL FREE REPUBLIC.





I ACCEPT NO $$ FROM BIG PHARMA CORPS., BIG GOVT., CHINESE CCP & WEALTHY MUSLIM SHEIKS.





Followers,subscribers, likers:





Email me your name, city state, phone(optional) for patriot events, organizing, networking and to pledge $ contributions(optional) to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism. To: [email protected]









IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MY REPORTS AND ANTI GLOBALIST ACTIVISM EMAIL YOUR $$ PLEDGE TO





[email protected] FOR PAYMENT INSTRUCTIONS









OR:





1-GO TO MONEYGRAM.COM





2-PAY ONLINE WITH A VISA/MC CARD OR OTHER





3-FILL IN RECEIVER "JONATHAN ADLER, PHOENIX ARIZONA"





4-AFTER YOU DO TRANSACTION, 8 DIGIT CODE WILL APPEAR ON SCREEN.





5- EMAIL [email protected] WITH YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE AND THE 8 DIGIT NUMBER.





Email me with any questions.





Paid subscribers go in my VIP group for special