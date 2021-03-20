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We have more confience in the Iraq vote than our own
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On Wednesday, House Democrats passed an 800-page bill that would mandate insecure voting processes and subject voting tallies to partisan manipulation. It’s a slap in the face to half of Americans. The world is laughing at the banana republic Democrats are attempting for America to become.
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