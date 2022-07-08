Extreme drive

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBzaX-OzYPw

Extreme video shooting

I was hit by a car while shooting for a TV show.



Dedicated to all videographers! Extreme video shooting.



During the filming of the transfer, the driver of the car decided that it would look very impressive if he drove through the operator:-)))

BE VIGILANT, COLLEAGUES. Our work is very dangerous. The tripod is shattered. Knocked out my arm. Well, I barely managed to unfasten the camera from the tripod platform....





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws