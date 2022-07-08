Extreme drive

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBzaX-OzYPw
Extreme video shooting
I was hit by a car while shooting for a TV show.
Dedicated to all videographers! Extreme video shooting.
During the filming of the transfer, the driver of the car decided that it would look very impressive if he drove through the operator:-)))
BE VIGILANT, COLLEAGUES. Our work is very dangerous. The tripod is shattered. Knocked out my arm. Well, I barely managed to unfasten the camera from the tripod platform....
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