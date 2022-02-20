Woman spits over a 'lesbian couple for kissing in front of her teenager son' :v //Mujer escupe a pareja de lesbianas por besarse frente a su hijo adolescente :v

A couple of young girls, both probably teenagers, were hanging out on the streets of Mexico when suddenly a woman spat down at one of the girl's face.



After this, the woman continued insulting and scolding the girls supposedly for "kissing a moment before in front of her teenager son".



Who approaches his mother after one of the girls tries to defend herself.



We must mention the girls kept calm during the confrontation, even after the woman slapped and punched the lady in black hoodie.



Only a few people tried to defend the girls from the woman's physical and verbal abuse. Seconds later the girls had to leave the place, practically running from the agresor.





Note: readimperivm does not agrees or promotes this or any other kind of violence.