© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Woman spits over a 'lesbian couple for kissing in front of her teenager son' :v //Mujer escupe a pareja de lesbianas por besarse frente a su hijo adolescente :v
Follow
0
Share
Report
257 views • February 20, 2022
A couple of young girls, both probably teenagers, were hanging out on the streets of Mexico when suddenly a woman spat down at one of the girl's face.
After this, the woman continued insulting and scolding the girls supposedly for "kissing a moment before in front of her teenager son".
Who approaches his mother after one of the girls tries to defend herself.
We must mention the girls kept calm during the confrontation, even after the woman slapped and punched the lady in black hoodie.
Only a few people tried to defend the girls from the woman's physical and verbal abuse. Seconds later the girls had to leave the place, practically running from the agresor.
Note: readimperivm does not agrees or promotes this or any other kind of violence.
After this, the woman continued insulting and scolding the girls supposedly for "kissing a moment before in front of her teenager son".
Who approaches his mother after one of the girls tries to defend herself.
We must mention the girls kept calm during the confrontation, even after the woman slapped and punched the lady in black hoodie.
Only a few people tried to defend the girls from the woman's physical and verbal abuse. Seconds later the girls had to leave the place, practically running from the agresor.
Note: readimperivm does not agrees or promotes this or any other kind of violence.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.