JACKED 🥊 IN THE BOX
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
111 views • 4 months ago

Collin Rugg - Jack in the Box staff beat a customer after she started attacking them for forgetting her curly fries.


The woman could be seen mocking the staff after throwing a cardboard promotion at them.


"Ahh beetch okayyy," the woman mocked.


The "Curly Fry Karen" then tried throwing a punch along with items on the order counter at the staff but missed, prompting one male staff member to punch her to the ground.


The incident allegedly took place at a Spartanburg, South Carolina location, according to the Daily Mail.


Jack in the Box has not yet made a statement.


Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1874164170410557794


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9fe4yq [ special thanks to https://x.com/brad_hage/status/1874219681495867557 for the meme]


In other news: Suspect in New Orleans attack that killed 10 is dead and FBI investigating as 'act of terrorism'


https://www.bbc.com/news/live/cn4x88455qpt


Except that the FBI does NOT see it as a terrorist attack 🙃

