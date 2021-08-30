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Disturbed: Fired Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Speaks For the Fallen 13 and a Mother's Rage at Joe Biden
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710 views • August 30, 2021
The Marine Corps on Friday announced that Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was relieved of duties “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command.”
The long time serving Scheller was fired shortly after voicing his concerns over a lacklustre leadership both at the White House and Pentagon. I have edited his four plus minute speech with pictures of the thirteen fallen soldiers who he was asking accountability for. If you missed the rant (very deserving by the way) from fallen Marine Sniper Rylee McCollum on a radio program this weekend I have included it at the end of this video. The video begins with my tribute to the Fallen 13 using the 2nd Battalion Marine corps Instagram posts.
Related video:
MOTHER OF USMC SOLDIER KILLED IN AFGHAN BLAST CALLS IN TO LOCAL RADIO STATION...
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The long time serving Scheller was fired shortly after voicing his concerns over a lacklustre leadership both at the White House and Pentagon. I have edited his four plus minute speech with pictures of the thirteen fallen soldiers who he was asking accountability for. If you missed the rant (very deserving by the way) from fallen Marine Sniper Rylee McCollum on a radio program this weekend I have included it at the end of this video. The video begins with my tribute to the Fallen 13 using the 2nd Battalion Marine corps Instagram posts.
Related video:
MOTHER OF USMC SOLDIER KILLED IN AFGHAN BLAST CALLS IN TO LOCAL RADIO STATION...
Free Speech Warrior
BitChute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zkXpc8ktA2kN
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
'A Wolf in Sheeps Clothing' on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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