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DR DAVID BROWNSTEIN SILENCED FOR TREATING COVID 19 PATIENTS
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366 views • October 25, 2021
Dr. David Brownstein has successfully treated hundreds of patients with Covid 19 using nebulised hydrogen peroxide. When he published interviews with patients and results of their treatment on his own website in 2020, however, he received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission telling him he was violating the law.
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