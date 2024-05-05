Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prevent Mossad & CIA's SmallPox bioweapon terrorist attack in Oklahoma city
channel image
Perfect Society
222 Subscribers
58 views
Published 20 hours ago


Survey indicates sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender dysphoria are all primarily caused by vaccination

https://kirschsubstack.com/p/survey-indicates-sexual-orientation


Tabletop Exercises | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises


Atlantic Storm | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises/atlantic-storm-a-tabletop-exercise


SCENARIO PLANNING ASSUMPTIONS: MEthOd Of SMALLPOX ATTACkS

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/sites/default/files/2022-11/assump0910.pdf


Dark Winter | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises/dark-winter-a-training-tabletop-exercise


Shining Light on “Dark Winter” | Clinical Infectious Diseases | Oxford Academic

https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/34/7/972/316999


Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johns_Hopkins_Center_for_Health_Security


The next epidemic could originate on the computer screen of a terrorist intent on using genetic engineering: Billl Gates

Bill Gates warns tens of millions could be killed by bio-terrorism | Bill Gates | The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/feb/18/bill-gates-warns-tens-of-millions-could-be-killed-by-bio-terrorism


Smallpox - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smallpox


Director of the Central Intelligence Agency - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Director_of_the_Central_Intelligence_Agency


Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/


Criminal complaint – Corona Anzeige

https://corona-complaint.ch/criminal-complaint/


Keywords
treasonciaarrestgenocidenew world orderisispandemicmossadjesuitscitymartial lawbill gatesoklahomaisilfascistwar on terrorsmallpoxfreemasonsterrorist attackexercisesjohns hopkinscoup detatmelindadark winteratlantic storm

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket