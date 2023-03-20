Annie Jacobsen - Interview Excerpts - Area 51 - ESP - Psychokinesis - UFO's

Annie Jacobsen - Interview Excerpts - Area 51 - ESP - Psychokinesis - UFO'sPresentation: May 22, 2021
***
Excerpts from a 2017 CSPAN interview/call-in segment featuring investigative journalist Annie Jacobsen, who talks about her life, career and body of work. Jacobsen has written several books, covering topics such as Area 51, UFO's, psychokinesis and extra-sensory perception (ESP.)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.