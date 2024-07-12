© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Health and Fitness Strawberry Cake. White Chocolate Whipped Cream Yammy Cake. #indulovecooking
Hi there! This week recipe is a simple yet delicious strawberry cake with white chocolate whipped cream. You can find the ingredients below (for 14cm final cake)
For the sponge cake (16cm round pan)
2 eggs
55g sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
50g cake flour
15g butter and 15g milk, keep warm
White chocolate whipped cream
90g white chocolate (couverture chocolate)
300ml heavy cream
15g powdered sugar
1 tbsp Kirsch (optional but it makes the cream much better)
Sugar syrup
50ml warm water
15g sugar
15ml Kirsch (optional)
