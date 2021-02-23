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God will show the ten commandments to the world... HOW TO NOT TAKE THE MARK OF THE BEAST!
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157 views • February 23, 2021
...to confront them with their lawless behavior. (Isaiah 24, 5-6)
Ron Wyatt tells when the Ten Commandments will be shown to the world and how to avoid taking the mark of the beast.
This is a short video, easy to share, that help people understand when the tables are to come out. No point in demanding to see it right now when we have been told when it will happen.
To see the full movie these clips are taken from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtWuA_dU2C4&;t=0s
To understand the term "Sunday-laws" used in that movie better please watch my other movie called "The King's seal": https://youtu.be/AyolHHAQhCs It will explain it to you! It is a reason to believe that these laws will come first as part of the climate laws to "save the planet". So we might see them soon.
Other articles on the topic: https://arkfiles.net/?p=881
https://arkfiles.net/?p=876
Thank you for watching.
Ron Wyatt tells when the Ten Commandments will be shown to the world and how to avoid taking the mark of the beast.
This is a short video, easy to share, that help people understand when the tables are to come out. No point in demanding to see it right now when we have been told when it will happen.
To see the full movie these clips are taken from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtWuA_dU2C4&;t=0s
To understand the term "Sunday-laws" used in that movie better please watch my other movie called "The King's seal": https://youtu.be/AyolHHAQhCs It will explain it to you! It is a reason to believe that these laws will come first as part of the climate laws to "save the planet". So we might see them soon.
Other articles on the topic: https://arkfiles.net/?p=881
https://arkfiles.net/?p=876
Thank you for watching.
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