Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Zelensky's Big Mistake': Kyiv Mayor Lashes Ukrainian President For This Move Amid Russian Blitz
channel image
Vampire Slayer
31 Subscribers
58 views
Published Yesterday

Kyiv mayor took a swipe at Ukrainian President over firing of top general Vitali Klitschko. Vitali Klitschko said Zelensky was wrong to fire Valerii Zaluzhny from the Ukrainian armed forces. He accused Zelensky of "authoritarianism", saying the President should have explained the decision. Volodymyr zelensky sacked commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi last month.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket