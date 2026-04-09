'The 'energy crisis' is entirely engineered,' says Alex Newman

On March 31, 2026 Alex Newman tells Maria Zeee:

"The 'energy crisis'... is entirely engineered."

"It is entirely the result of policies pursued by the US government deliberately and with malice aforethought."

"We have more energy resources in Alaska than we could ever possibly use in the next four (4) centuries."

"We've got more oil than we could ever know what to do with, and yet the government has classified it as a national security secret..."

"They've told everybody they have to be quiet."

"Absolute fraud."

"There's so much oil on this planet we would never run out in 100 lifetimes..."

"And if we did run out, we could do nuclear power."

"There's endless things we could do to have as much energy as we could possibly need."

"So the energy crisis has been engineered, and then... they may say, well, Strait of Hormuz, that's why this is all happening..."

"In the immediate term, yes, but the only reason we're even in this position to begin with is because they have defrauded us, and they have prevented us from accessing the energy."

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The full 56-minute interview done on March 31, 2026, titled "WW3 for the Great Reset ft. Alex Newman | Daily Pulse Ep 228", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v77vj2i-ww3-for-the-great-reset-ft.-alex-newman-daily-pulse-ep-228.html

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