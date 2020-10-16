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International Weather Wars - 16 October 2020 - US Election - Iran - Geo Engineering & More
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16 views • October 17, 2020
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USA Election - Jolie Diane for President
https://jdfor2020.com/2020/05/who-is-jolie-diane-and-why-vote-for-her/
Colorado, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.gjsentinel.com/news/permit-renewal-sought-for-grand-mesa-cloud-seeding/article_046b8ca0-0724-11eb-a422-13805a762da7.html
https://www.bizapedia.com/co/water-enhancement-authority.html
https://www.manta.com/c/mm2p8s0/western-weather-consultants-llc
http://www.westernweather.net/
Iran - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://ifpnews.com/irans-irgc-using-rq-170-drones-to-seed-clouds
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.constructionweekonline.com/video/267780-cw-expert-interview-chandra-dake-on-breathable-magic-sand
https://gulfnews.com/opinion/op-eds/for-food-and-security-in-the-uae-think-local-1.74351528
Malaysia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2020/10/07/penangs-teluk-bahang-dam-capacity-remains-low-despite-rainy-season/1910379
https://www.thestar.com.my/metro/metro-news/2020/10/08/dam-capacity-up-but-water-worries-linger
South - East Asia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.preventionweb.net/news/view/74061
Arctic - Geo Engineering
https://www.rcinet.ca/eye-on-the-arctic/2020/10/05/the-arctic-could-soon-be-ice-free-in-the-summer-can-geoengineering-help/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1058925/russia-news-northern-sea-route-arctic-ocean-rosatom-nuclear-powered-icebreakers
https://www.wti.org/institute/news/479/opening-up-the-northern-sea-route-will-change-the-face-of-trade/
Geomimicry - Geo Engineering
https://pledgetimes.com/geomimicry-imitation-of-nature-to-limit-the-impact-of-climate-change/
USA Election - Jolie Diane for President
https://jdfor2020.com/2020/05/who-is-jolie-diane-and-why-vote-for-her/
Colorado, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.gjsentinel.com/news/permit-renewal-sought-for-grand-mesa-cloud-seeding/article_046b8ca0-0724-11eb-a422-13805a762da7.html
https://www.bizapedia.com/co/water-enhancement-authority.html
https://www.manta.com/c/mm2p8s0/western-weather-consultants-llc
http://www.westernweather.net/
Iran - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://ifpnews.com/irans-irgc-using-rq-170-drones-to-seed-clouds
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.constructionweekonline.com/video/267780-cw-expert-interview-chandra-dake-on-breathable-magic-sand
https://gulfnews.com/opinion/op-eds/for-food-and-security-in-the-uae-think-local-1.74351528
Malaysia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2020/10/07/penangs-teluk-bahang-dam-capacity-remains-low-despite-rainy-season/1910379
https://www.thestar.com.my/metro/metro-news/2020/10/08/dam-capacity-up-but-water-worries-linger
South - East Asia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.preventionweb.net/news/view/74061
Arctic - Geo Engineering
https://www.rcinet.ca/eye-on-the-arctic/2020/10/05/the-arctic-could-soon-be-ice-free-in-the-summer-can-geoengineering-help/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1058925/russia-news-northern-sea-route-arctic-ocean-rosatom-nuclear-powered-icebreakers
https://www.wti.org/institute/news/479/opening-up-the-northern-sea-route-will-change-the-face-of-trade/
Geomimicry - Geo Engineering
https://pledgetimes.com/geomimicry-imitation-of-nature-to-limit-the-impact-of-climate-change/
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