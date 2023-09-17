The fact that there is no foothold for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Kleshcheevka and Andreevka, two settlements south of Artemovsk that were captured by Ukraine. The Head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, denied Ukrainian falsehoods about the “capture” of areas where heavy fighting continues. On the other hand, although small, there has been an improvement in positions by Russian units.

