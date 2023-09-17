Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No foothold for Ukraine in Kleshcheevka and Andreevka areas
channel image
The Prisoner
8752 Subscribers
Shop now
109 views
Published 12 hours ago

The fact that there is no foothold for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Kleshcheevka and Andreevka, two settlements south of Artemovsk that were captured by Ukraine. The Head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, denied Ukrainian falsehoods about the “capture” of areas where heavy fighting continues. On the other hand, although small, there has been an improvement in positions by Russian units.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
andreevkakleshcheevkaartemovsk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket