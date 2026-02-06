BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Are The Banks Net Long Silver?
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
403 followers
Follow
82 views • 23 hours ago

Are The Banks Net Long Silver? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In the Commitment of Traders data tied to COMEX and reported by the CFTC, banks appear within the Commercial category. Across full market cycles, that category remains weighted  net short silver futures. 

After sharp selloffs, commercials reduce shorts through covering, which can make their position appear neutral or lightly reduced relative to prior extremes. This is often misread as banks “going long.” In reality, it reflects the removal of excess short exposure, not the establishment of meaningful long futures positions.

Watch this video on Are The Banks Net Long Silver?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Are The Banks Net Long Silver?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
