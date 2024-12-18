Sheriff Richard Mack - The County Sheriff

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Sheriff Richard Mack from Arizona and founder of the Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) joins Eileen to talk about the historically. monumental significance of the County Sheriff. He also shares the questions that need to be asked of the Sheriff to determine if he needs to be re-elected or recalled. To learn more, go to https://cspoa.org/





