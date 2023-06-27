Job 38. The great Revival from God. Lesson one from Christ "You do not know Me!" Job. 38

A REVIVAL, BY THE GREATEST PREACHER EVER, WITH HIS FATHER AND THE HOLY SPIRIT ON THE RESTORATION OF ONE FAITH FROM GOD CHRISTIANITY IN THESE LAST DAYS OF THE KINGDOMS OF MEN DAN. 2:44; DAN. 12:4; JOEL 2; ACTS 2:17-21





IT IS BEGINNING NOW.

Today our Lord God Almighty will give us instruction on how that if we had known Him there never could have been free moral agency. Our first lesson to learn from our creator is "You have no concept of the Great I AM!"





Our second lession will be the Lord teaching us about Revelation/The Apocolypse/the appearing of the ways of the Lord with the completion and restoration of the Bible meaning the Lord's coming to resume His reign in about 43 years.