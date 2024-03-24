NATO War Crimes 25 years ago in Yugoslavia - Is history being repeated?

French President Emmanuel Macron does not rule out sending Western ground troops to Ukraine. Beginning of March an intercepted web conference of the German Bundeswehr revealed a possible delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. German lawyer Peter Schindler estimates the chance of Germany and Europe being in an open war with Russia by end of June 2024 at well over 50%. The NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, which began 25 years ago on March 24, 1999, shows that this is by no means a far-fetched assumption. Countless reports reveal that this was a massive NATO war crime that has yet to be brought to justice. For this alleged humanitarian war operation, 30,000 to 50,000 missiles were shot mounted with highly toxic Uranium ammunition which caused a genocide of the Serbian people. How was this possible and what unspeakable suffering did it cause? Watch the following Kla.TV programs, which provide clear answers to these questions. Still the peoples have the chance to prevent history from repeating.