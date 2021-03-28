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2003 Are not quite human beings causing the majority of crimes in the news aka VRIL
qrz-jesus.com
qrz-jesus.com
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82 views • March 28, 2021
2003_Are_not_quite_human_beings_causing_the_majority_of_crimes_aka_VRIL.html

2003 Are not quite human beings causing the majority of crimes in the news aka VRIL

270 MB - 15 minutes -If you watched the previous videos in the series, skip to the 2:10 minute mark
to skip the intro, and then stop after my signature.

A bit longer then usual because I squeezed in the Atlanta shooter.

If you want to know the truth about Robert Aaron Long, who supposedly killed eight people,
you will get it here, not the lame stream media. It will open your eyes understanding
his eyes.

So, I am going to prove to you with photos that the vast majority of crimes are either :

1. committed by the same family of people with messed up left eyes,
2. are people that have been VRIL,
3. or are cloning center rejects let go into the public.

0532_What_did_Q_mean_by_Watch_the_water_filibuster
0532 What did Q mean by Watch the water_filibuster - 31 seconds - 3 MB

You can find me at:

http://www.qrz-jesus.com
https://gab.com/qrz_jesus_com

https://ugetube.com/@qrz-jesus.com
https://www.bitchute.com/qrz-jesus.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/qrzjesuscom
https://rumble.com/c/c-677405
http://www.Diaspora2021.com

Music: Wall Symphony by Dee Yan-Key - from freemusicarchive.org cc

An outstanding link for information that I found through a video I uploaded:
https://wellaware1.com/
Keywords
false flagcrimeconspiracy theoryshootervrilrobert aaron long
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