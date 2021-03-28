2003 Are not quite human beings causing the majority of crimes in the news aka VRIL

2003_Are_not_quite_human_beings_causing_the_majority_of_crimes_aka_VRIL.html2003 Are not quite human beings causing the majority of crimes in the news aka VRIL270 MB - 15 minutes -If you watched the previous videos in the series, skip to the 2:10 minute markto skip the intro, and then stop after my signature.A bit longer then usual because I squeezed in the Atlanta shooter.If you want to know the truth about Robert Aaron Long, who supposedly killed eight people,you will get it here, not the lame stream media. It will open your eyes understandinghis eyes.So, I am going to prove to you with photos that the vast majority of crimes are either :1. committed by the same family of people with messed up left eyes,2. are people that have been VRIL,3. or are cloning center rejects let go into the public.0532_What_did_Q_mean_by_Watch_the_water_filibuster0532 What did Q mean by Watch the water_filibuster - 31 seconds - 3 MBYou can find me at:Music: Wall Symphony by Dee Yan-Key - from freemusicarchive.org ccAn outstanding link for information that I found through a video I uploaded: