Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Week with Dr. T with special guest, Kenny Xu
channel image
What is happening
9242 Subscribers
Shop now
44 views
Published Tuesday

Streamed on:

Apr 22, 9:00 am EDT

3.55K

Podcasts

Kenny Xu, author of School of Woke: How Critical Race Theory Infiltrated American Schools and Why We Must Reclaim Them, is a renowned commentator on education, identity politics, and our culture's war on meritocracy. His previous book — An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy — was published in July of 2021.

Xu has written for The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, and The Federalist. He is the President of Color Us United and lives in North Carolina.


Watch past episodes at DrTenpenny.com


Join the newsletter to always be up to date on news, events, guests, webinars, discounts and more: DrTenpenny.com/join


Become a Premium Podcast Member to access EXCLUSIVE content and top-tier discounts: DrTenpenny.com/membership


Dr.T’s #1 recommended HEAVY METAL DETOX spray - 82% off at www.drtdetox.com


Show less

Keywords
racismchildrenblackwhiteschoolhistoryteachershatewhite supremacycrtspecial guestdr tkenny xu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket