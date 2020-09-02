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Why Society Fears Psychedelic Drugs (Alan Watts)
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22 views • September 02, 2020
The Summer of Love and the Psychedelic Experience:
~ Part 1: When it all Makes Sense
~ Part 2: LSD: The Secret and How to Handle it
~ Part 3: Why Society Fears Psychedelic Drugs
~ Many more lectures on the Alan Watts Philosophy and Metaphysics playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
~ Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/whatdoyoudes...
Caption author (English)
Andrei Ivanouski
~ Part 1: When it all Makes Sense
~ Part 2: LSD: The Secret and How to Handle it
~ Part 3: Why Society Fears Psychedelic Drugs
~ Many more lectures on the Alan Watts Philosophy and Metaphysics playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
~ Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/whatdoyoudes...
Caption author (English)
Andrei Ivanouski
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