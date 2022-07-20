Stew Peters Show: Can We Win Elections In A Fake System Rigged Elections

The Gavin Newsom needs no introduction for anybody who cares about liberty in this country. For twenty years, Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy defied the federal government by letting his cattle graze on federal lands without paying a useless fee. Cliven argued that under the Constitution, the federal government has no authority to manage lands like this, so their fee was illegitimate and unconstitutional. So in 2014, the Obama administration sent in armed agents to seize his cattle. In response, Bundy, his family, and dozens of others rallied to his support, and occupied a building on the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. In contrast to left-wingers who burn down police stations or seize public buildings, Bundy and his followers were a threat to nobody. But the left went absolutely berserk. Extremists online demanded that federal agents storm the building and execute all of them, because that’s how the left reacts when they’re challenged – these same people wanted cops to execute Kyle Rittenhouse in 2020. Fortunately, that didn’t happen, and when the government tried to throw the Bundys in prison, they failed. The jury didn’t fall for the government’s lies, and the family has kept battling for freedom ever since. Ammon Bundy stood behind his father through all of that, and since the standoff he has become a proud fighter for liberty all across America. He was one of our best allies in helping to return baby Cyrus to his family after he was seized by Idaho medical authorities. Besides building two separate multi-million dollar businesses, Ammon has spearheaded the creation of the People’s Rights Network, a nationwide group of 60,000 people who have pledged to defend the rights of themselves and their neighbors if and when they are threatened. Now, Ammon is running for governor of Idaho. He first ran in the Republican primary, but now he is running as an independent instead. He says he’s running to root out what he says is rampant corruption in the Idaho state government and to restore freedoms that are being slowly stripped away even in one of this country’s reddest states. The big five promises of Ammon’s platform: