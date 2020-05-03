BullShit vs HorseShit

This pandemic featuring the Corona Virus (aka Covid-19) is not what the Government, The Media and The Globalists claim it is. They intend to usher in their "NEW WORLD ORDER's ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT" during this time. Democratic Socialism is what they wanna call it, at either rate that term is a complete oxymoron. Socialism=Nationalism=Communism, it all spells & smells like NAZI to me! I don't remember being asked to vote on this issue at all, did You get to vote? Is this country still the United States of America? or is it now The Soviet States of America?



They=The Elite, person's who own all the resources, and who controls this world. And so, according to some historians, scholars and many conspiracy theorists, here are five of the most powerful families that control the world today.

The Rothschild Family. SOURCE: RONALDWEDERFOORT.WORDPRESS.COM. ...

The Rockefeller Family. ...

The Morgan Family. ...

The DuPont Family. ...

The Bush Family.



1. They are moving hardcore military equipment all over the country & setting up outside your neighborhood, your town, your city, in order to "Keep the Peace"

2. They are installing the 5G cellular equipment right now in all the schools that your children attend, from grade schools to universities.

3. Bill Gates warns that "In Order To get back to a normal (pre-covid-19) state of living life, we will have to vaccinate the ENTIRE WORLD'S POPULATION" and issue "Digital Certificates" to those who got vaccinated in order to be sure who is safe and who is not. This is going to be Mandatory. Those who refuse will not be able to participate in society anymore. That means YOU CAN'T PAY RENT, BUY OR SELL ANYTHING, HAVE A JOB, AND SO IN ESSENCE YOU WILL BE FORCED TO BECOME HOMELESS. AND WE KNOW WHAT HAPPENS TO HOMELESS PEOPLE... You get arrested and taken to a FEMA camp, where you WILL EITHER COMPLY or DIE. They prefer that you die, so the UN's Agenda 21 goal of REDUCING THE OVERCROWDED POPULATION CAN HAPPEN.

4. more will be posted soon