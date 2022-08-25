Dr. McCullough: No greater honor than to be alive at the time of a great controversy

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Renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough urges attendees at LifeSite's 25th Anniversary Gala to stand up and fight for medical, social, and economic freedom.
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