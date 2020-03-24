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British and American media weaponized by the Pilgrims Society
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63 views • March 24, 2020
The researchers at Americans for Innovation have discovered important history that has been hidden from We the People for over a century. It is a nefarious plan to weaponize the media and intelligence agencies and literally - take over the world through British Imperialism. They were really good at it as we see unfold in current day events of spies, lies, and propaganda.
To full appreciate this TRUTH HISTORY, make sure to see the primary evidence and photographs we collected here: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/09/the-secret-plot-in-1909-by-anglo.html
To full appreciate this TRUTH HISTORY, make sure to see the primary evidence and photographs we collected here: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/09/the-secret-plot-in-1909-by-anglo.html
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