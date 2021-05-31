© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ying & Yang, Dark Vs Light, Good Vs Evil - Dualism Explained
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • May 31, 2021
Dualism As Above So Below Order Out Of Chaos Explained - MIRRORED.
A video by Shaking My Head Productions youtube channel, check out their channel for more content.
Dualism meaning: In philosophy and theology, any system that explains phenomena by two opposing principles. Many philosophers hold to a dualism of mind and matter, or mind and body. For many theologians, the two principles are those of good and evil. As above, so below meaning: This phrase comes from the beginning of The Emerald Tablet and its explanation embraces the entire system of traditional and modern magic which was inscribed upon the tablet in cryptic wording by Hermes Trismegistus and his hermetism. The significance of this quote is that it is believed to hold the key to all mysteries. All systems of magic are claimed to function by this formula. "'That which is above is the same as that which is below'...Macrocosmos is the same as microcosmos. The universe is the same as God, God is the same as man, man is the same as the cell, the cell is the same as the atom, the atom is the same as...and so on, ad infinitum." Yin Yang meaning: The ubiquitous yin-yang symbol holds its roots in Taoism/Daoism, a Chinese religion and philosophy. The yin, the dark swirl, is associated with shadows, femininity, and the trough of a wave; the yang, the light swirl, represents brightness, passion and growth. What is A Mystery School? By definition, a Mystery School is a group of initiates who have dedicated themselves to preserving, protecting and perpetuating the mystery teachings. Throughout the ages the Mystery Schools have hidden in plain sight. They have built magnificent temples all over the world and provided services both to the public and behind closed door for only ‘those who have eyes to see,’ and ‘those who have ears to hear.’ The initiates are those who are known as the Guardians, the Protectors, the Light bearers, the Teachers, the Healers, the Record Keepers, the Magicians, the Watchers, among many other names. **Content in video thanks to: Theophilus Most Excellent - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClh6... | Please check out his channel, like subscribe, and share with others you know will benefit from this information.** Dr. Michael Heiser: Gnosticism Lecture (Full) https://youtu.be/pDyl1qrpj_Q Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Isaiah 5:20 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. Ephesians 5:11 "The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction." Proverbs 1:7 Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men. 1 Corinthians 1:25 If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. James 1:5 "Blessed are your eyes because they do see, and your ears because they do hear. Matthew 13:16 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. Romans 10:9
A video by Shaking My Head Productions youtube channel, check out their channel for more content.
Dualism meaning: In philosophy and theology, any system that explains phenomena by two opposing principles. Many philosophers hold to a dualism of mind and matter, or mind and body. For many theologians, the two principles are those of good and evil. As above, so below meaning: This phrase comes from the beginning of The Emerald Tablet and its explanation embraces the entire system of traditional and modern magic which was inscribed upon the tablet in cryptic wording by Hermes Trismegistus and his hermetism. The significance of this quote is that it is believed to hold the key to all mysteries. All systems of magic are claimed to function by this formula. "'That which is above is the same as that which is below'...Macrocosmos is the same as microcosmos. The universe is the same as God, God is the same as man, man is the same as the cell, the cell is the same as the atom, the atom is the same as...and so on, ad infinitum." Yin Yang meaning: The ubiquitous yin-yang symbol holds its roots in Taoism/Daoism, a Chinese religion and philosophy. The yin, the dark swirl, is associated with shadows, femininity, and the trough of a wave; the yang, the light swirl, represents brightness, passion and growth. What is A Mystery School? By definition, a Mystery School is a group of initiates who have dedicated themselves to preserving, protecting and perpetuating the mystery teachings. Throughout the ages the Mystery Schools have hidden in plain sight. They have built magnificent temples all over the world and provided services both to the public and behind closed door for only ‘those who have eyes to see,’ and ‘those who have ears to hear.’ The initiates are those who are known as the Guardians, the Protectors, the Light bearers, the Teachers, the Healers, the Record Keepers, the Magicians, the Watchers, among many other names. **Content in video thanks to: Theophilus Most Excellent - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClh6... | Please check out his channel, like subscribe, and share with others you know will benefit from this information.** Dr. Michael Heiser: Gnosticism Lecture (Full) https://youtu.be/pDyl1qrpj_Q Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Isaiah 5:20 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. Ephesians 5:11 "The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction." Proverbs 1:7 Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men. 1 Corinthians 1:25 If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. James 1:5 "Blessed are your eyes because they do see, and your ears because they do hear. Matthew 13:16 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. Romans 10:9
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.