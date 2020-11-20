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World Economic Forum Propaganda - What is the Fourth Industrial Revolution - Jul. 18, 2016
TheCovidReport
TheCovidReport
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71 views • November 20, 2020
Whilst some of the content in this video certainly carries straight-forward positive message, much of it hints to the globalist "One World Government" agenda along with population control, connecting people's brains to a cybernetic-style network and eluding to gentically programmed humans. The technocratic version of communism with centralized government and a planned economy.


WEF SYNOPSIS:
=============

Ubiquitous, mobile supercomputing. Artificially-intelligent robots. Self-driving cars. Neuro-technological brain enhancements. Genetic editing. The evidence of dramatic change is all around us and it’s happening at exponential speed.

Previous industrial revolutions liberated humankind from animal power, made mass production possible and brought digital capabilities to billions of people. This Fourth Industrial Revolution is, however, fundamentally different. It is characterized by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds, impacting all disciplines, economies and industries, and even challenging ideas about what it means to be human.

http://www.weforum.org/
https://www.weforum.org/centre-for-the-fourth-industrial-revolution

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. We believe that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change.

World Economic Forum Website ► http://www.weforum.org/
Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/worldeconomicforum/
YouTube ► https://www.youtube.com/wef
Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/worldeconomicforum/ 
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/wef
LinkedIn ► https://www.linkedin.com/company/world-economic-forum
TikTok ► https://www.tiktok.com/@worldeconomicforum
Flipboard ► https://flipboard.com/@WEF

#WorldEconomicForum #Davos
Keywords
globalistsnwonew world orderglobalismpandemicvirusfoundationbill gatescoronaworld economic forumwefcovid-19sars-cov-2klaus schwab
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