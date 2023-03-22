https://gettr.com/post/p2c7fi59eaa

03/20/2023 Former Trump deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland: “China has figured this out so that they win no matter what happens in the Ukraine war. The Chinese have positioned themselves in such a way that they're telling the world: ‘Look, we're the future, America is the past, America is in decline. Come with this new Chinese world order.’ This is really frightening.”

03/20/2023 前川普政府国家安全副顾问凯瑟琳·麦克法兰：中共已经想明白了无论俄乌战争发生什么都是他们赢。中共现在已经摆好了姿态告诉世界：“我们就是未来，美国已成过去，美国在衰落，一个中共主导的世界新秩序已经到来”。这真的很可怕



