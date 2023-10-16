Footage of strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip using M270 MLRS and GPS-corrected Romah missiles.
In Gaza, 11 journalists were killed and 20 injured due to indiscriminate Israeli strikes, 50 media buildings were destroyed - Al Jazeera with reference to the Palestinian Journalists Union.
