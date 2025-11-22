BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr William Makis - The Truth About Ivermectin, Fenbendazole & Mebendazole in Cancer Treatment
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
174 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RI74Jzodu0

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@MakiswMD


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Dr William Makis - The Truth About Ivermectin, Fenbendazole & Mebendazole in Cancer Treatment


In this interview, Dr. William Makis shares the powerful and inexpensive anti-cancer properties of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and Mebendazole treatments you won’t hear about in mainstream media. Why are these affordable drugs being ignored? What does the science say, and what has Dr. William Makis seen in his own clinical experience?


Watch now to learn the facts that could change the way we fight cancer. Share your thoughts below have you or someone you know tried these treatments?

cancer treatmentalternative cancer treatmentfenbendazole cancerivermectin cancermebendazole cancerdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis cancer treatmentdr william makis fenbendazole cancerdr william makis mebendazole cancerdr william makis alternative cancer treatmentdr william makis the truth about ivermectinfenbendazole and mebendazole in cancer treatmentdr william makis anti cancer medicationalternative anti cancer treatment
