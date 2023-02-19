Environmental Disaster: Warehouse Fire still rages in Kissimmee, Florida

A massive 5 acre warehouse fire breaks out in Kissimmee, Florida at a nursery plant. Burning what else, toxic plastic chemicals.

Recent chemical fires have taken place in Norway, Ohio, Louisiana, Texas, Hawaii, Illinois and Montreal.



Dioxin bomb released from Ohio train wreck ignition will poison food supply for a century

The highly toxin dioxins released from the deliberate ignition of the Ohio train wreck will persist for a century or more, contaminating soils, water and the food supply from an entire region.

These dioxins, which include 2,3,7,8 TCDD, are so toxic that your lifetime maximum exposure is measured in less than trillionths of a gram. Cancer rates are going to skyrocket and persist for at least two generations, maybe three.

This is the biggest chemical weapons attack on U.S. soil in the history of the nation.



