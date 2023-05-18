Create New Account
Kill Your TV - Weapon of Mass Distraction
GoneDark
Wisdom to free yourself from the Mainstream Matrix if your still jacked in.  Mind control in the most covert way.  Toxic in many ways and a difficult addiction to break.

9 Ways Watching TV Is Bad For Your Health | HuffPost Life

Can Watch TV Cause Health Problems? Let Us Count the 7 Ways (chairsadvisor.com)

Max Igan Crowhouse channel is no longer active.

