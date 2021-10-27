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VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS - Maddie D Garay and Pfizer Vaccine!
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214 views • October 27, 2021
Pfizer’s clinical trial for children aged 12-15 included only 1,131 children who were vaccinated and at least one of those children suffered a devastating, life-altering injury which, despite incontrovertible proof and the cries of both the victim and her parents, has not been appropriately acknowledged by Pfizer or the FDA. Putting aside that one serious injury in a small trial should alone raise blaring alarm bells, one must ask: what other serious adverse events have been hidden and ignored by regulators?" [FDA Buries Data on Seriously Injured Child in Pfizer’s Covid-19 Clinical Trial]
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