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China Triggering Global Economic Meltdown
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98 views • February 19, 2020
China claims 95% of state owned & run enterprises are operating again — they’re lying. Food is piling up in ports & rotting, HSBC & Apple are warning about massive contraction. Even if coronavirus doesn’t become a pandemic it could mean economic collapse
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