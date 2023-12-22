THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 12 The Gates Foundation – Fake Meat & Extinction Technology - 5-07-2021

More biological warfare in this episode! A frightening cooperation between the Gates Foundation and DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) to deploy Gene Drive Technology, better known as Extinction Technology. A means to make entire species or races go extinct. Used in vaccines and now… to mimic meat! Let’s introduce Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods and their delicious alternatives for vegetarians and vegans: ever so tempting until you find out what’s really in it. This episode shows you what it’s like to play God...





By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Enrique Naveda, Alexander Nakarada, Keys of Moon, Maxkomusic, Myuu, Punch Deck, the Legion





If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...





Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal