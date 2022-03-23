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6.5 Creedmoor vs 308: Is 6.5 Creedmoor Better than 308?
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88 views • March 23, 2022
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When it comes to long range shooting, two calibers that cannot be ignored are the 6.5 Creedmoor and the venerable 308 Winchester.
Although the 308 Winchester (7.62 NATO) has been a staple in the long-range target shooting community since its inception over 60 years ago, the 6.5 Creedmoor simply outperforms the 308 Winchester in almost every category when shooting out past 500 yards.
The 6.5 Creedmoor was the brainchild of legendary rifle competitor Dennis DeMille and the chief ballistician at Hornady Ammunition, Dave Emary. After having issues with the wildcat 6XC cartridge in competition, DeMille came up with a wish list of characteristics he wanted in a long-range cartridge and Emary delivered the 6.5 Creedmoor.
The 6.5 Creedmoor is named after the legendary Creedmoor range in New York where the first National Matches were held.
Although not an immediate success, the 6.5 Creedmoor has be quickly gaining a following in the long range shooting community and USSOCOM is considering the round for its snipers.
#65Creedmoorvs308
#65Creedmoor
#308
When it comes to long range shooting, two calibers that cannot be ignored are the 6.5 Creedmoor and the venerable 308 Winchester.
Although the 308 Winchester (7.62 NATO) has been a staple in the long-range target shooting community since its inception over 60 years ago, the 6.5 Creedmoor simply outperforms the 308 Winchester in almost every category when shooting out past 500 yards.
The 6.5 Creedmoor was the brainchild of legendary rifle competitor Dennis DeMille and the chief ballistician at Hornady Ammunition, Dave Emary. After having issues with the wildcat 6XC cartridge in competition, DeMille came up with a wish list of characteristics he wanted in a long-range cartridge and Emary delivered the 6.5 Creedmoor.
The 6.5 Creedmoor is named after the legendary Creedmoor range in New York where the first National Matches were held.
Although not an immediate success, the 6.5 Creedmoor has be quickly gaining a following in the long range shooting community and USSOCOM is considering the round for its snipers.
#65Creedmoorvs308
#65Creedmoor
#308
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