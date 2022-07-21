The Scandalous Truth Behind Pope Francis' Inauguration | The Great Conclave | Parable

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400,105 views - May 6, 2022 - Parable - RELIGIOUS History Documentary - This is about the desperate search for a new Pope in Argentine on one side and on the other side was the event at St Peter's Square in Rome for the inauguration of the first Jesuit Pope Francis. The first in 2000 years in U.S. history. A Pope had resigned in over 600 years. Cardinals were disturbed about the resignation world wide. Mirror