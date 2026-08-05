Montana’s Natural Man Brother Ernie Tertelgte back (Year 2018) from his unlawful arrest in court & trial in absentia update & Word to the people Exclusive coverage

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534

https://www.tyndalebible1534.com/

Prepare the Way for the King!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ41bcB2Zt8

We do have the right to travel, howbeit the courts are all corrupt & & most cops are corrupt & ignorant of Real Law & will NOT be for you, also the majority of attorneys are corrupt & liars, & they all are getting paid to do crimes against us by them creating & enforcing unlawful laws & thereby wrongfully making profit for enforcing color of law & prosecuting & sometimes sentencing innocent people without a 12 or 24 person trial by jury, & the court wicked doers commit many crimes, so due to their criminality, IF you exercise your right to travel that directly puts your life in danger.

So beware of their corruption & wait for Jesus Christ to come & keep integrity/pureness of heart, maintain innocency & know that you are blessed, forgiven, highly favoured of God, & continue in obedience to the Promises & Covenants of Jesus Christ doing what is right, being Christ like in deed & in truth, with Love, charity, forgiveness, patience & compassion & Prayer for Mankind & Share The Gospel 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 1, ¶ Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;

2, By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

3, For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

4, And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures: .

2018 was the last year Brother Ernie was on youtube, & His life was in danger to be imprisoned wrongfully for standing for Real Law that is Right & there was not a final update about what happened with Brother Ernie & the unlawful cases created & enforced against Brother Ernie & just keep Brother Ernie in your Prayers.

Maybe Ernie choose to stop attending the evil court hearings, due to their injustices against the people & is living natural in the mountains avoiding the wicked courts, well aware of their corruption & intent to enslave Brother Ernie & unfair court rules & evil doers enforcing unlawful laws with no remorse/repentance. God Bless Brother Ernie.

Thank God or people who stedfastly stand for the Truth Jesus Christ & for freedom, justice & peace who obey the Law & The Prophets to do good unto others,as you would like them to do good unto you.

Thanks be to Brother Ernie for His service that He chose to do what was right, even when he knew he would be persecuted for righteouness sake for doing what is right & good, & I believe Brother Ernie knows he has a great reward in Heaven for choosing to suffer for righteouness sake & to show a good example of obedience to God & disobedience to corrupt laws & wicked doers who need to Repent & thereby change their ways while they have time to be saved before they die as unbelieving unsaved unrepentant condemned sinners & then be Judged by God for their crimes & sins.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seLrYiEQFMw

https://www.brighteon.com/bd514bc7-b407-4995-a3da-66a309cd6e8a

TRUTH&JUSTICE Requires People to Stand with it. KANGAROO COURTS EXPOSED. Pray. Phil1:27-30 NoInjusticWillPleaseaJustMan. Thedescriptionshowstheir4.)MainGoalsofthementalcompetencyevaluationcourts.

https://www.brighteon.com/0984f970-7bdf-4787-827a-1cf08efd023f

Urgent Good Repentance Message spoken by Brother Ernie Wayne Tertelgte The Natural Living Man. The Truth Requires People to Stand with it. James 4:17.

https://www.brighteon.com/a0c38477-5130-43fa-887c-6ce5d97636f4

Please Read Pages 3-5 (Especially Page 4) https://onthewing.org/user/Tyndale%20-%20Obedience%20of%20a%20Christian%20Man%20-%20Modern.pdf

Jesus is Coming.

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/699ee657-3bb7-4e57-9dbc-71ce52f44498

Psalm 85:9

1 Timothy 1:4-5

1:4 nether geve hede to fables and genealogies which are endlesse and brede doutes more then godly edyfyinge which is by fayth:

1:5 for ye ende of the comaundemet is love that cometh of a pure herte and of a good conscience and of fayth vnfayned:

Romans 1:4-6

1:4 and declared to be the sonne of God with power of the holy goost that sanctifieth sence ye tyme that Iesus Christ oure Lorde rose agayne from deeth

1:5 by whom we have receaved grace and apostleshyppe to bringe all maner hethe people vnto obedience of the fayth that is in his name:

1:6 of the which heathen are ye a part also which are Jesus Christs by vocacion.





Apply thine heart unto instruction, and thine ears to the words of knowledge. (Proverbs 23:12)

Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble [you], and thereby many be defiled; Heb 12:15

Unto you first God, having raised up his Son Jesus, sent him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from his iniquities. Act 3:26

Colossians Chapter 3.